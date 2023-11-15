Now, Instagram users can make their feed visible only to close friends: How to enable it

Meta-owned Instagram has now announced a new feature where users can make their feed and reels visible to only their close friends. This feature is already available for Stories on the platform. The photo-sharing platform made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter. The post reads, “Now you can share Feed posts and Reels with your Close Friends list, just like you can on Stories and Notes.”

Previously, all posts including images, videos and Reels were shared with all the followers in the Friend list. Now, you will get an option of “audience” before posting where you can select “close friends” as your preferred type of audience. Just like Stories, such posts will be denoted by a green star indicating that it is just shared with close friends. Stories shared with close friends appear with a green ring.

Notably, the Close Friends list will remain constant across Stories, Posts and Reels. Moreover, the comments and likes on the post shared with close friends will be visible to everyone in your Close Friends list. This does not happen in Stories, as all the responses to Stories are shared as DM with the user.

To use this feature, all you need to do is follow these simple steps.

1. Open the Instagram app and go to your Feed

2. Tap on the “+” icon at bottom of your display to create a new post

3. Now choose the format for your post: photo, video, Story, Reel

4. Now upload the content you want to share and add a caption with the required edits

5. Tap on “audience” option below the caption box

6. Choose “Close Friends” from the options

7. Now simply tap on the “Share” option and you are good to go

Previously, one couldn’t set visibility for individual posts. “We know our community already uses Close Friends as a pressure-free space to connect with the people that matter most. We hope this opens up more ways to be your most authentic self on Instagram while having more choices over who sees your content”, stated Instagram.

