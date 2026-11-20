GRATs are often used by wealthy individuals to transfer appreciating assets while potentially reducing gift and estate tax liabilities, depending on the structure of the arrangement and applicable tax rules. Importantly, the shares were gifted, not sold in the open market. It was simply their long-term planning. The transaction took place in March 2026, months before reports of Huang's departure as Nvidia CEO in November 2026. However, there is no indication that the share transfer was connected to his reported departure.

Jensen Huang's $10.7 billion share transfer: How did it take place?

After its 10-year term, the two trusts transferred 29,481,301 Nvidia shares each to the Huang Irrevocable Remainder Trust, taking the total number of shares transferred to 58,962,602, or nearly 59 million. Valued at $181.93 apiece, the shares were worth approximately $10.7 billion. Following the transaction, the receiving trust's total Nvidia holdings increased to 109,040,602 shares.

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Based on Nvidia's share price of $181.93, the transaction involved stock worth approximately $10.7 billion. The transfer increased the receiving trust's stake in the chipmaker to 109,040,602 shares. In addition to the larger transfer, the filing recorded separate transactions involving 30,884 Nvidia shares from each trust to the couple's living trust. The shares were transferred to meet annuity obligations and were unrelated to the transfer to the Huang Irrevocable Remainder Trust.