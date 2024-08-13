OnePlus reveals Independence Day offers on Nord series, OnePlus 12, and Open; check deals

OnePlus has unveiled a range of offers to celebrate India's 78th Independence Day. These deals are available across various platforms, including OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience stores, and other offline retailers.

OnePlus Nord 4

The recently launched OnePlus Nord 4, featuring a metal unibody and 5G capabilities, is now available with an instant discount of Rs 2000 for ICICI and OneCard users on the 8+128GB variant. Other variants come with a discount of Rs 3000. Customers can also opt for up to 6 months of no-cost EMI on select banks or Amazon Pay on Amazon.in. These offers are valid until 31st August 2024.

OnePlus Nord CE4

The OnePlus Nord CE4, another affordable option in the Nord series, offers an instant discount of Rs 3000 for ICICI and OneCard users. Buyers can also enjoy up to 6 months of no-cost EMI. This deal is available across OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and other offline stores until 31st August 2024.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite

The budget-friendly OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite comes with a discount of Rs 2000 for ICICI and OneCard users. The device is available with up to 3 months of no-cost EMI and an extended 12-month EMI option via Amazon Pay. This offer also runs until 31st August 2024.



OnePlus Open

OnePlus' entry into the foldable market, the OnePlus Open, is available with a significant discount of Rs 20,000 for ICICI and OneCard users. The device also comes with up to 12 months of no-cost EMI and an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000. The offer is valid until 31st August 2024.

OnePlus 12

The high-performance OnePlus 12 is available with a temporary price reduction of Rs 5000 until 15th August 2024. Additionally, ICICI and OneCard users can get an instant discount of Rs 7000. Customers can also avail up to 12 months of no-cost EMI and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000. This offer continues until 31st August 2024.

OnePlus 12R

The OnePlus 12R, featuring advanced technology and fast charging, comes with a temporary Rs 1000 discount on select variants until 15th August 2024. ICICI and OneCard users can also enjoy a discount of Rs 2000 from 15th August to 31st August 2024. Buyers can opt for up to 9 months of no-cost EMI and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 5000.

Additional Offers

OnePlus customers can also take advantage of the newly introduced OnePlus Easy Upgrades program, which allows them to purchase the OnePlus 12 series or OnePlus Open by paying only 65 per cent of the price with a 24-month no-cost EMI. This offer is exclusive to ICICI Bank customers and can be combined with other discounts and exchange offers.

These deals provide a good opportunity for OnePlus fans to upgrade their devices with significant savings this Independence Day.