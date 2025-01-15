OpenAI launches new 'Tasks' feature in ChatGPT to schedule work; here's how to use it

OpenAI has introduced a new feature for ChatGPT called Tasks. The new feature allows users to schedule reminders, updates, and alerts. This will help ChatGPT provide more personalised outputs. The Tasks feature is currently in beta and is being rolled out globally for premium users.

With this new addition, users can easily schedule various activities using simple, natural language prompts. ChatGPT can now provide daily weather updates, remind users of important dates such as passport renewals or ticket sales, and even send fun updates like knock-knock jokes for children every evening. Once scheduled, ChatGPT will automatically perform these tasks at the specified times, making it an efficient tool for managing daily activities.

Related Articles

How to use this feature

To utilise this feature, eligible users must select “GPT-4o with scheduled tasks” from the model picker and describe the desired task and its timing. While tasks can be set up on any platform, they can currently only be managed and modified through the web version via a “Tasks” section in the profile menu. Notifications for scheduled tasks are accessible on web, desktop, and mobile devices.

The feature also offers a degree of automation, with ChatGPT suggesting tasks based on user interactions. Users can choose to accept or decline these suggestions, allowing the assistant to better cater to individual needs.

Who can get the new Tasks feature

The Tasks beta is available to premium subscribers, including those on Plus, Team, and Pro plans. The Plus which costs $20 per month. OpenAI is gradually rolling out the update, starting with web users over the coming days.