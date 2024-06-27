scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
OpenAI makes ChatGPT desktop app free for Mac users

Feedback

OpenAI makes ChatGPT desktop app free for Mac users

The company confirmed that a ChatGPT app for Windows is in the pipeline and will be released later this year.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
ChatGPT on Mac ChatGPT on Mac

Mac users can now rejoice! OpenAI has released its ChatGPT app for MacOS as a free download, ending the ChatGPT Plus exclusivity that was in place since last month.

The desktop app, compatible with macOS 14+ devices running on Apple Silicon (M1 or better), brings the power of ChatGPT to your fingertips. Users can conveniently access the AI assistant from any screen using the shortcut Option + Space keys.

Related Articles

Visually, the app mirrors the familiar ChatGPT web interface, offering a seamless transition for existing users. The app retains ChatGPT's multi-modal capabilities, supporting text and voice input alongside image and file uploads for a comprehensive user experience.

The app is available on OpenAI's website as a DMG download currently https://openai.com/chatgpt/mac/

While Mac users celebrate the free access, OpenAI hasn't forgotten about the Windows community. The company confirmed that a ChatGPT app for Windows is in the pipeline and will be released later this year.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jun 27, 2024, 8:43 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement