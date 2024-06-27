OpenAI makes ChatGPT desktop app free for Mac users

Mac users can now rejoice! OpenAI has released its ChatGPT app for MacOS as a free download, ending the ChatGPT Plus exclusivity that was in place since last month.

The desktop app, compatible with macOS 14+ devices running on Apple Silicon (M1 or better), brings the power of ChatGPT to your fingertips. Users can conveniently access the AI assistant from any screen using the shortcut Option + Space keys.

Visually, the app mirrors the familiar ChatGPT web interface, offering a seamless transition for existing users. The app retains ChatGPT's multi-modal capabilities, supporting text and voice input alongside image and file uploads for a comprehensive user experience.

The app is available on OpenAI's website as a DMG download currently https://openai.com/chatgpt/mac/

While Mac users celebrate the free access, OpenAI hasn't forgotten about the Windows community. The company confirmed that a ChatGPT app for Windows is in the pipeline and will be released later this year.