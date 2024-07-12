Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro to launch in India today: How to watch it live; expected price, specs

Oppo Reno 12 series which will include Oppo Reno 12 and Oppo Reno 12 Pro will launch today in India. The highlights of this series include GenAI integration in the triple rear camera setup and offer AI features like AI Eraser 2.0, AI Linkboost, AI Summary and more. The series will go on sale in India on Flipkart.

Oppo Reno 12 series launch: How to watch it live

The launch event will begin at 12 pm today. You can watch it live on Oppo’s official social media handles and YouTube channel. You can also tap on the livestream link below.

Oppo Reno 12 series expected specifications

As per a report by 91Mobiles, Oppo Reno 12 and Oppo Reno 12 Pro are likely to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1200nits peak brightness. The base variant might come with Gorilla Glass 7i protection while the Pro variant might offer Gorilla Glass Victus 2 shield.

Oppo Reno 12 is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC while the Pro variant might come with Dimensity 8200 chipset. The Reno 12 is likely to offer up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Pro variant is likely to offer 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

As for the camera, Reno 12 might come with a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 32MP selfie camera. The Pro variant is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide angle lens and a 50MP telephoto lens. The smartphones are likely to run on ColorOS 14.1 based on Android 14.

In terms of battery, Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro might come with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 12 series expected India price

As per the report, Oppo Reno 12 5G is likely to be priced under Rs 35,000 while the Reno 12 Pro 5G might be priced at around Rs 45,000.