Oracle revokes software developer's job offer again, just 5 days before joining date

Oracle offer revoked for the second time

Agrawal's pre-placement offer (PPO) from Oracle was first revoked in May 2026. Two months later, in July, the company offered him the same position again and gave him a joining date of August 18.

Must Read: Tech layoffs 2026: Nearly 40,000 jobs lost in April amid changing AI priorities

This time, Agrawal completed the required documentation and other joining formalities. He also booked flight tickets to relocate for the job. But on August 13, just five days before his scheduled joining date, Oracle informed him that the offer had been revoked again.

“Re-offered. Revoked again,” Agrawal wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Graduate says he gave up other opportunities

The situation was particularly difficult because Agrawal says he had other opportunities during this period but chose not to pursue them after being assured that the Oracle offer was final.

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Must Read: Oracle layoffs: 21,000 jobs already gone, another round likely to come before September

“As a fresher beginning my career, experiencing this level of uncertainty twice has been incredibly difficult,” he said.

His LinkedIn post has received more than 4,000 likes, with users responding to his appeal for help. Agrawal is now looking for roles in software development, software engineering and AI engineering.

According to his profile, he previously completed a three-month internship at Oracle between May and July. He holds a BTech degree in Electrical Engineering from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology.

Oracle is also under pressure over AI spending

According to a Business Insider report, Oracle plans another round of job cuts this month to reduce payroll before its second quarter starts on September 1, though the company declined to comment. This follows a 13% workforce reduction of 21,000 employees in fiscal 2026, leaving around 141,000 staff. Meanwhile, Oracle spent $55.7 billion on infrastructure, exceeding cash generated by $23.7 billion.

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To fund expansion, Oracle raised $48 billion via debt and stock in fiscal 2026 and plans to raise another $40 billion this fiscal year. While strong demand drove a 17% overall revenue increase and 77% growth in cloud infrastructure, heavy spending has pressured costs, driving Oracle stock down nearly 26% this year.

Although Oracle has not provided a public explanation for withdrawing the offer, it remains uncertain if the decision was tied to these rumored cost-reduction measures. Nevertheless, Agrawal is determined to push forward instead of quitting.

Sharing his resolve online, he stated, “Starting again, but not giving up,” as he called on recruiters and industry professionals to support him in securing a new role to launch his career.