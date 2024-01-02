‘Party order worth Rs 33,683’: Blinkit CEO says this city recorded the biggest order on New Years eve

Quick-commerce and food delivery companies, along with other consumer internet startups, experienced record high orders on New Year's Eve. CEOs of these startups, from Blinkit to Zepto and Swiggy Instamart, shared interesting statistics on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Compared to the same period last year, the order volumes were significantly higher. Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, announced that by 5:15 PM on December 31, they had already surpassed the total number of orders received on New Year's Eve 2022. He also revealed that the biggest party order on the platform came from Lucknow. He said, “Biggest party order today has come in from Lucknow. Worth ₹33,683.”

Biggest party order today has come in from Lucknow. Worth ₹33,683.



Let's see which city beats this in the upcoming hours 👀 — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) December 31, 2023

A surge in orders is typically seen during festivals, sporting events, and other occasions like New Years when people gather. This trend was seen across all platforms. Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy Food marketplace, noted a 10X increase in searches for tonic water, cocktail mixers, and glasses, indicating that India was celebrating like never before.

Zepto, India's first unicorn of 2023, also reported an increase in business. Aadit Palicha, CEO Zepto claimed massive surge in demand for items like Ice, Ice Cream, and last minute gift.

Food delivery companies like Zomato and Swiggy also reported record orders. Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato, reported that the company had delivered almost as many orders on New Year's Eve 2023 as they did on New Year's Eve from 2015 to 2020 combined. Zomato, which also owns Blinkit, saw over 8,422 orders placed at 8:06 PM on December 31, or about 140 orders every second.

