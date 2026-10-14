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Paying separately for Grok, Cursor and X Premium? SpaceXSI brings a new subscription solution; All details

Paying separately for Grok, Cursor and X Premium? SpaceXSI brings a new subscription solution; All details

SpaceX Super Intelligence has combined its AI chatbot, coding tools, and social media benefits into a single subscription, offering five plans with different levels of AI usage and features.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 6:21 PM IST
Paying separately for Grok, Cursor and X Premium? SpaceXSI brings a new subscription solution; All detailsSpaceXSI’s X Subscription combines Grok, Cursor and X benefits.

SpaceX Super Intelligence (SpaceXSI) is bringing its AI chatbot Grok, coding platform Cursor and X’s paid features under one subscription, giving you a single plan for AI assistance, software development and social media benefits. Called "The X Subscription", the offering has five tiers, including a free option and paid plans starting at $8 (roughly ₹800) per month. The subscription brings together tools you previously accessed through separate plans. According to the company, paid tiers also offer a shared pool of AI usage across Grok and Cursor, with larger allowances available at higher prices. The launch gives you another option to access multiple AI tools through a single bill, although features and usage limits vary by plan.

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The X Subscription: Plans, prices and features

The X Subscription has five plans. Basic account is free, Plus at $8 (roughly ₹800) per month, Premium at $30 (roughly ₹3000), Super at $100 (around ₹9,500) and Ultra at $200 (nearly ₹19,000) per month. Annual billing is also available for paid plans.

The Free plan offers limited access to Grok and Cursor, alongside standard X features. Plus adds more AI usage, a verification checkmark, creator tools and fewer ads on X. Premium includes the benefits of SuperGrok, Cursor Pro and X Premium+, which SpaceXSI says previously cost a combined $90 (nearly ₹8,550) per month. The Super and Ultra plans offer larger usage allowances for people who need more AI capacity.

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Grok supports AI chat, voice, and image and video generation, while Cursor provides AI-powered coding tools. Grok Bot, an AI agent, is included with Premium and higher plans. X benefits also vary by tier, with Premium, Super and Ultra offering X Premium+ benefits when users connect an eligible personal account.

What existing subscribers need to know

In a post on X, the company said existing X Premium and X Premium+ subscribers can switch to a comparable plan on The X Subscription for the same price or less. You can make the switch through your subscription settings or keep your current plan.

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Grok and Cursor share a weekly usage pool on the new subscription. Third-party AI models used through Cursor are billed separately, rather than being included in the shared allowance. SpaceXSI is rolling out the switching option to existing subscribers, who can check their account billing settings for availability.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Oct 14, 2026 6:21 PM IST
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