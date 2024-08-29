RIL AGM 2024: Reliance Jio rolls out new TvOS and AI services for digital homes

Reliance Jio continues to redefine digital home entertainment in India, with a series of innovative announcements aimed at making homes smarter and more connected. During the 47th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries, Akash Ambani and Kiran Thomas unveiled the latest advancements in Jio’s digital home services, highlighting the launch of Jio TvOS and the development of Jio Phonecall AI.

Jio Home

Akash Ambani, in his address, emphasised the transformative impact Jio has had on digital home services across India. “Jio has transformed digital home services in India over the past few years. Millions now enjoy ultra-fast internet, seamless video streaming, and top OTT applications, powered by our Jio Home Broadband and Jio Set Top Box,” he said.

As Jio continues to expand its offerings, these services have become a staple in Indian households, providing users with a seamless digital experience. The Jio Home ecosystem is designed to make homes more connected and convenient, ensuring that everything from entertainment to internet access is at users’ fingertips.

Jio TvOS

One of the standout announcements was the introduction of Jio TvOS, a 100% homegrown operating system designed specifically for the Jio Set Top Box. Kiran Thomas, President of Reliance Jio, described Jio TvOS as a game-changer for home entertainment.

“Jio TvOS is made for your big TV screen, giving you a faster, smoother, and more personalized experience. It is just like having a custom-made entertainment system at home,” Thomas explained. Jio TvOS supports advanced home entertainment features like Ultra HD 4K video, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, ensuring a high-quality viewing experience. This new operating system is set to enhance the way users interact with their TVs, making entertainment more immersive and accessible.

JioTV+

In addition to Jio TvOS, Akash Ambani introduced JioTV+, a platform that consolidates all forms of entertainment—live TV, on-demand shows, and apps—into one easy-to-use interface. “With JioTV+, you get access to over 860 live TV channels, with all leading channels in stunning High Definition, plus the best content from apps like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Hotstar—all in one place,” he said.

JioTV+ simplifies the user experience by bringing together various entertainment sources into a single platform, eliminating the need to switch between multiple apps or services. This comprehensive approach to digital entertainment aligns with Jio’s vision of creating a unified and user-friendly home entertainment system.

Jio Phonecall AI

Looking ahead, Akash Ambani also revealed a new service under development—Jio Phonecall AI. This innovative service aims to make AI as accessible as making a phone call. “We call this service Jio Phonecall AI, which lets you use AI with every phone call,” Ambani announced.

Jio Phonecall AI offers a range of features, including the ability to record and store calls in Jio Cloud, automatically transcribe conversations from voice to text, and even summarize or translate calls into different languages. This service is poised to revolutionise how users interact with their phones, making advanced AI tools easily accessible in everyday communication.