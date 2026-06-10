Salesforce cuts more jobs across Agentforce and MuleSoft teams

Salesforce, an American cloud-based software company, has conducted another round of layoffs across Agentforce, MuleSoft, and the Marketing Cloud software division. Reportedly, the impacted employees have been notified of the news and their severance packages. This year in February, the company sacked nearly 1,000 employees across several corporate departments, and the fresh round adds to its ongoing workforce restructuring efforts.

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The Business Insider report cited a California regulatory filing, highlighting that Salesforce has eliminated 86 employees across sales, general administration, technology and product teams. The impacted employees will remain in payroll until August 7, 2026.

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Salesforce layoffs: Severance pay

The employee severance at Salesforce will depend on job level and how long they have worked at the company. As per company policy, eligible employees will receive severance benefits of up to six months of pay. Employees who are 60 years old or above will be entitled to an additional four weeks of severance pay on top of what they would normally receive.

Salesforce is reportedly navigating through a challenging phase as investors fear that AI chatbots, AI tools and autonomous agents may reduce the need for some of these conventional software products. As a result, Salesforce's stock price has fallen by more than 30% this year, reflecting the market's anxiety that AI could disrupt the company's core business model.

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However, the company is rapidly ramping up its AI efforts with Agentforce, but the adoption remains low. Despite these challenges, Agentforce is showing impressive business results. The company revealed that the product's annualised revenue had surpassed $1 billion, highlighting its commercial traction.

Alongside Salesforce, many tech giants, including Google Cloud, GitLab, Meta, and others, have conducted workforce reduction worldwide. This highlights the ongoing trend as companies restructure plans as AI transforms operations, investment plans, and long-term business priorities.