Google Cloud cuts jobs across cybersecurity division: All details

Google joins the long list of tech layoffs this year, as it has reportedly cut roles across the Cloud division in the last two weeks. It is suggested that Google’s cybersecurity teams, the Google Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG) and the Mandiant team, have been impacted by a recent round of layoffs, reflecting a wider trend of workforce reductions across the technology sector.

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Google Cloud layoffs

A few employees also took to LinkedIn to announce their layoffs. A Principal Intelligence Analyst, named Andrew Kopcienski, shared a post on the platform saying, “I was laid off last night, alongside a lot of other great folks at Google Threat Intelligence Group.” However, Google has not officially confirmed the workforce reduction, hence the impact on the number of employees is unknown.

According to a Business Insider report, the Threat Intelligence Group is a high-profile security team at Google that investigates cyber threats, hackers, nation-state attacks, and other cybersecurity risks. The team frequently publishes reports and research that governments, companies, and security professionals widely use.

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The job cuts impacted employees at Mandiant, the cybersecurity company that Google bought in 2022. Other workers across the wider Google Cloud division were affected as well. Business Insider also cited a Google spokesperson who said, “We regularly evaluate our internal structures to ensure we are best positioned to meet the evolving demands of our customers and the industry.”

Tech layoffs 2026

The year has been challenging for tech workers across the globe as companies continue to reduce workforce amid cost constraints, cutting measures, Artificial Intelligence-driven changes, or to streamline teams.

In May, Meta cut 8000 jobs globally, impacting employees across divisions, and it also shifted over 7000 employees to AI-focused projects. As of June 5, 2925 over 116,739 tech employees have been laid off across 164 companies, according to a layoff tracking website. Recently, Uber and GitLab laid off employees, highlighting the continued restructuring across the technology sector.

