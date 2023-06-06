Samsung Galaxy F54 5G to launch in India today: Expected price, specs

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G will launch in India today at 1 pm IST. One of the highlights of the upcoming mid-range smartphone includes its 108MP triple rear camera setup that supports OIS. The company has announced that the smartphone is now available for pre-order in India and will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

As per the Flipkart teaser, the smartphone will be available in a green colour option.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G expected India price

As per a previous report, Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is likely to launch at a starting price of Rs 28,499 in India. Tipster, Yogesh Brar, has hinted that the upcoming smartphone will come with a MRP of Rs 35,999 (256 GB). In reality, the launch price is usually far less than the printed box price. Hence, we can expect the starting price to be somewhere around Rs 30,000.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G pre-order

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is now available for pre-order in India via Flipkart and Samsung’s official website. Buyers can pre-reserve the smartphone by paying Rs 999, which will be deducted when they make the final payment. They will also be eligible to get benefits worth Rs 2,000.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G expected specifications

Samsung Galaxy F54 is likely to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by Exynos 1380 chipset coupled with Mali-G68 MP5 GPU. It might offer 6GB or 8GB RAM options and 128GB or 256GB internal storage variants. Galaxy F54 5G is likely to run on Android 13-based Samsung One UI 5.1.

For photography, Galaxy F54 5G will come with a triple rear camera setup that might include a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 2MP macro lens. It is likely to come with a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

In terms of battery, the smartphone is expected to house a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

