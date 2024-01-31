Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra are now on sale in India: Check price, sale offers

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is now available on sale in India. The Samsung flagship smartphone series include Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The ‘Made in India’ smartphone models come with AI features like Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, Note Assist and Transcript Assist. They are now available on Amazon, Samsung.in, Vijay Sales and Flipkart. You can also get it delivered at your doorstep in just 10 minutes via Blinkit.

The high-end Galaxy S24 Ultra model comes with a 200MP wide angle lens, IP68 dust and water resistance and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It is also the first-ever Galaxy phone to incorporate a titanium frame.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series India price

Samsung Galaxy S24 is launched in two storage variants: an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and an 8 GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. They are priced at Rs 79,999 and Rs 89,999 respectively. It is launched in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is launched in two storage variants. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 99,999 and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,09,999. It comes in Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes in three storage variants. The 12GBRAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,29,999, the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,39,999 and the 12GB RAM + 1TB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,59,999. It comes in Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet and Titanium Black.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series offers

As per the company, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available with an instant discount of Rs 6,000 on specific bank cards. Buyers will also get a discount of up to Rs 12,000 as a trade-in deal.

As for the Samsung Galaxy S24, buyers will get up to Rs 10,000 as a trade-in deal. They will also get Rs 5,000 on select bank cards.

