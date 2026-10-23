Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Most Powerful WomenBT GolfEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Samsung leads India’s smartphone market again, but phones under ₹20,000 face a 47% slump

Samsung leads India’s smartphone market again, but phones under ₹20,000 face a 47% slump

Samsung leads India’s smartphone market in Q3 2026. However, higher memory prices have raised device costs, and shipments in the sub-₹20,000 segment have nearly halved.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 4:45 PM IST
Samsung leads India’s smartphone market again, but phones under ₹20,000 face a 47% slumpSamsung leads India as smartphone shipments fall 20%.(Photo:Samsung)
SUMMARY
  • Samsung reclaimed India's smartphone market lead with a 17% share in Q3 2026.
  • India smartphone shipments fell 20%, while phones under Rs 20,000 slumped 47%.
  • Counterpoint expects India's smartphone market to shrink 13% in 2026 amid rising costs.

India’s smartphone market took a sharp hit, with shipments falling to their lowest level in a decade in the July-September quarter. However, Samsung reclaimed the top spot after nine quarters, gaining ground as higher component costs and weaker consumer demand pressured smartphone makers.

According to Counterpoint Research’s latest India smartphone market report, overall shipments declined 20% year-on-year in Q3 2026. Shipments of smartphones priced below ₹20,000 fell even more sharply, dropping 47% as rising device prices pushed some models into higher price brackets.

Advertisement

MUST READ | Find X10 Pro Max, OPPO Find X10 launched in India: Check specs, price and availability

Samsung reclaims No. 1 spot with 17% market share

Samsung secured a 17% share of India’s smartphone shipments during the quarter, making it the market leader. Counterpoint attributed the performance to strong volumes from the Galaxy A series, its online and offline retail strategy and relatively measured price increases amid rising memory costs.

Vivo, excluding iQOO, followed with a 16% share, while OPPO ranked third with 12%. Xiaomi and Apple each held an 8% market share, and POCO had 4%.

Samsung’s performance stands out because it was the only brand among the top five to register year-on-year shipment growth during the quarter, according to Counterpoint. This helped the company reclaim the top spot even as India’s overall smartphone market contracted.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Expected upgrades that could make waiting worthwhile

Why affordable smartphone shipments are falling

Rising memory prices have increased manufacturing costs, putting pressure on smartphone affordability. Counterpoint said consumers are becoming more selective and delaying upgrades, while manufacturers are adjusting their product portfolios and managing inventory more cautiously.

The impact has been particularly severe in the sub-₹20,000 segment, where shipments declined 47% year-on-year. To manage rising costs while keeping prices accessible, some manufacturers are shifting toward more 4G and lower-specification models.

More smartphone price hikes expected

Counterpoint expects another round of price increases after festive-season sales. The research firm forecasts India’s smartphone market will shrink by around 13% in 2026, with higher prices likely to extend replacement cycles into 2027.

Advertisement

For you, this could mean fewer attractive options at lower price points. Exchange offers, no-cost EMIs, and retailer discounts may become increasingly important if you plan to upgrade your smartphone.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026 4:45 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more