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Adani Power Q2 net profit jumps 142% to Rs 7,019 cr on one-time gain; debt at Rs 61,860 cr

Adani Power Q2 net profit jumps 142% to Rs 7,019 cr on one-time gain; debt at Rs 61,860 cr

Sales growth was driven by higher power sales volumes amid a significant increase in demand and higher power purchase agreement (PPA) tariffs due to a sharp increase in imported coal prices.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 2:56 PM IST
Adani Power Q2 net profit jumps 142% to Rs 7,019 cr on one-time gain; debt at Rs 61,860 crAdani Power: The Adani group firm’s total outstanding debt stood at Rs 61,860.37 crore as of September 30, compared with Rs 53,555.54 crore as of March 31.

Adani Power Ltd on Friday said its net profit climbed 142 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 7,019 crore for the September quarter compared with Rs 2,906 crore YoY, led by one-time prior-period revenue recognition and strong operating performance amid rising power demand. Adani Power recognised Rs 2,422.25 crore in prior-period revenue in Q2, primarily due to the revision of historical energy charges under certain power purchase agreements (PPAs). This compared with Rs 668.53 crore recognition in the year-ago quarter.

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Revenue for the quarter grew 39 per cent YoY to Rs 19,951 crore, while continuing revenue rose 28.5 per cent YoY to Rs 17,528 crore. The sales growth was driven by higher power sales volumes amid an increase in demand, higher power purchase agreement (PPA) tariffs due to a sharp increase in imported coal prices, and improved merchant realisations, Adani Power said.

The Adani group firm’s total outstanding debt stood at Rs 61,860.37 crore as of September 30, compared with Rs 53,555.54 crore as of March 31. Net debt rose to Rs 45,845.92 crore from Rs 45,022.02 crore at the end of March.

Consolidated power sales volume rose 11.5 per cent to 26.4 billion units (BU) in Q2 FY27 from 23.7 BU in Q2 FY26, backed by strong power demand growth.

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Consolidated continuing Ebitda grew 18.5 per cent to Rs 6,321 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 5,333 crore a year earlier, reflecting core profitability strength despite higher fuel costs. Consolidated profit after tax rose 141.5 per cent to Rs 7,019 crore from Rs 2,906 crore, supported by strong continuing Ebitda and higher one-time recognition of prior-period revenue.

S B Khyalia, CEO of Adani Power, said, “Adani Power continues to grow from strength to strength, achieving newer milestones in profitability and project execution. As India’s leading private thermal power producer, our vision is focused on ensuring the timely availability of high quality and reliable power supply to meet the country’s growing baseload requirements."

He said the primacy of domestic coal-based power in meeting India’s long-term power needs has become clearer every day in light of geopolitical events and climate vagaries.

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"We are proud to be the leaders in capacity addition to address the need of 100 GW new thermal power capacities by 2032. We are ensuring, with the determined support of our experienced teams and capable partners, that India will always have access to the power supply it needs round-the-clock to meet its growth aspirations,” Khyalia said.

In Q2, India’s power demand grew 11.5 per cent to 502 BU from a year earlier, driven by rapid economic growth and a weak monsoon. Power generation rose 11 per cent to 536 BU. Lower hydropower potential, coupled with higher demand, increased the contribution of coal- and lignite-fired power to 66 per cent of total supply from 65 per cent in Q2 FY26. Coal- and lignite-based power accounted for 73 per cent of incremental power generation during the quarter.

The aggregate plant load factor (PLF) of coal-based power plants in India rose to 68 per cent in Q2 FY27 from 62 per cent a year earlier.

Peak power demand reached 270 GW in Q2 FY27, up 18 per cent from 230 GW in the year-ago quarter. Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra each accounted for 27 GW of peak demand, followed by Gujarat at 23 GW, Tamil Nadu at 20 GW and Karnataka at 16 GW.

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For the quarter, the day-ahead market clearing price on the Indian Energy Exchange rose 46 per cent YoY to Rs 5.7 per unit. The real-time market clearing price increased 49 per cent to Rs 5.2 per unit.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026 2:47 PM IST
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