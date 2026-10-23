Parsi organisations write to PM Modi to preserve Tata Trusts-led ownership model: Report

The joint letter defended the existing ownership structure of Tata Sons, in which Tata Trusts holds a 66% stake, arguing that it has enabled the group to pursue long-term objectives while maintaining its commitment to ethics, philanthropy and social responsibility.

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The signatories cautioned against viewing a potential listing of Tata Sons merely as a regulatory or technical issue, saying changes that shift the balance between long-term stewardship and short-term market expectations could affect the group’s defining character.

They also highlighted Tata’s investments in information technology, defence, semiconductors, clean energy and electric mobility, arguing that its long-term approach has helped build capabilities critical to India’s development. Preserving the Tata legacy, they said, was a matter of broader public interest.

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The letter was signed on behalf of the boards of trustees of the Bombay Parsi Punchayet, the Federation of Parsi Zoroastrian Anjumans of India, the Federation of Zoroastrian Associations of North America, the Zoroastrian Trust Funds of Europe, the Global Council of Zoroastrians Trust and the World Zoroastrian Chamber of Commerce.

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The intervention comes amid a public dispute between Tata Sons, led by chairman N. Chandrasekaran and Tata Trusts, led by chairman Noel Tata, Ratan Tata’s half-brother. The group, with revenues of $185 billion, has a distinctive ownership structure, with Tata Trusts holding two-thirds of Tata Sons but occupying about one-third of its board.

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One of the key points of contention is Chandrasekaran’s reappointment. He did not offer himself for reappointment on August 12, ahead of his term ending on February 20 next year, but the Tata Sons board reappointed him just over a month later. Four members backed the move, while Noel Tata opposed it.

Tata Trusts called the appointment illegal, raising questions over whether the board could override the position of its largest shareholder. The dispute could end up in court, with Abhishek Manu Singhvi representing Tata Trusts and Harish Salve appearing for Tata Sons.

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The potential listing of Tata Sons is another contentious issue, with Noel Tata expressing reservations while TVS Motor chairman Venu Srinivasan, a Tata Trusts nominee, has backed it. Additionally, trustees Srinivasan and Vijay Singh had filed two separate complaints with the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner alleging governance lapses. They accused Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) of involving itself in Tata Sons’ commercial matters instead of focusing on its philanthropic mandate. Their complaints also questioned the perpetual trusteeship of Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, and called for an investigation into SDTT’s administration and governance.

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SDTT is learnt to have submitted its response to the charity commissioner.