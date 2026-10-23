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Bombay Coated and Special Steels IPO: Check price band, dates, lot size and more

Bombay Coated and Special Steels IPO: Check price band, dates, lot size and more

Bombay Coated and Special Steels IPO opens on October 29. Check the price band, issue size, lot size, financials, use of proceeds and listing details.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 2:50 PM IST
Bombay Coated and Special Steels IPO: Check price band, dates, lot size and moreIncorporated in 2019, Bombay Coated converts steel coils into processed products through slitting, cut-to-length processing, shearing and embossing.

Bombay Coated and Special Steels Limited has set a price band of Rs 78 to Rs 82 per equity share for its initial public offering. The Rs 183.1-crore IPO, comprising entirely a fresh issue of shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, will open for subscription on 29 October 2026 and close on 2 November 2026.

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Investors can bid for a minimum of 182 equity shares and in multiples of 182 thereafter. The company currently has 4,05,00,091 outstanding equity shares of Rs 10 each.

Bombay Coated plans to use Rs 125 crore from the proceeds to repay or prepay certain borrowings, in full or in part. Another Rs 15.7 crore will finance the acquisition of capital equipment under existing lease arrangements with Siemens Financial Services Private Limited, while the remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The book-built issue will reserve not more than 50% of the offer for qualified institutional buyers, not less than 15% for non-institutional investors and at least 35% for retail individual investors. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager, while KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar. The shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE and BSE.

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Incorporated in 2019, Bombay Coated converts steel coils into processed products through slitting, cut-to-length processing, shearing and embossing. It operates facilities at Wada and Bhiwandi in Maharashtra, Ghiloth in Rajasthan and Sri City in Andhra Pradesh. Its aggregate installed processing capacity stood at 1,23,153 tonnes per annum as of 30 June 2026.

The company reported revenue from operations of Rs 397 crore and a net profit of Rs 15 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Revenue rose to Rs 1,266.8 crore in FY26 from Rs 755.2 crore in FY24, while net profit increased to Rs 30.5 crore from Rs 21.1 crore. The IPO will fund debt repayment, equipment acquisition and general corporate purposes.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026 2:50 PM IST
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