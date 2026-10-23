FIIs dump $3.8 billion in Indian stocks: Are domestic mutual funds the market's safety net?

Domestic mutual funds step in as FIIs sell

DSP Mutual Fund's data show that foreign institutional investors recorded net equity outflows of $3.8 billion in September, reversing the net inflows of $3.1 billion in August and $2.1 billion in July.

The reversal highlights how quickly foreign portfolio flows can change direction. Global interest-rate expectations, currency movements, relative valuations and corporate earnings prospects can all influence overseas investors' allocation decisions.

When foreign investors sell shares, their transactions can put downward pressure on stock prices, particularly in heavily owned large-cap stocks. The impact on the broader market depends on the scale of selling, liquidity conditions and whether other investors are willing to buy.

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In September, domestic mutual funds continued to deploy substantial capital into equities despite the foreign outflows.

Can domestic funds cushion the impact?

Domestic mutual funds recorded net equity investments of ₹383 billion, or ₹38,300 crore, in September. This was higher than the ₹29,300 crore invested in August and ₹24,700 crore in July, according to the DSP report.

The increase suggests that domestic mutual funds maintained a strong buying presence even as foreign investors turned net sellers.

Systematic investment plan (SIP) flows also remained substantial, reaching ₹31,000 crore in September. This was broadly in line with ₹31,100 crore in August and ₹32,100 crore in July.

Regular SIP contributions provide mutual funds with a recurring source of investment capital. These inflows can help fund managers maintain their equity allocations and deploy money into the market, although actual purchases also depend on redemptions, cash balances and investment decisions.

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This domestic buying can act as a counterweight to foreign selling. However, the figures alone do not establish that mutual fund investments fully offset the effect of FII outflows on share prices.

Why the domestic cushion matters

A sustained domestic investment base can help reduce the Indian market's dependence on foreign portfolio flows. When overseas investors reduce exposure, domestic institutions may continue investing based on their own inflows, investment strategies and assessments of Indian companies.

But domestic mutual funds are not an unconditional safety net. Their buying capacity depends on continued investor contributions, while market performance also reflects earnings growth, valuations, economic conditions and global risk appetite.

If foreign selling intensifies or domestic inflows weaken, the market could face greater pressure. Conversely, a recovery in foreign investment alongside sustained domestic buying could improve demand for equities.

What should investors watch next?

Investors should track three indicators: whether foreign equity outflows persist, whether domestic mutual funds sustain their monthly purchases, and whether SIP contributions remain stable.

Corporate earnings and valuations will also matter. Strong domestic flows may support demand, but they cannot indefinitely compensate for deteriorating fundamentals or excessive valuations.

September's numbers show that domestic mutual funds continued to invest heavily while foreign investors withdrew significant capital. The key question is whether this buying momentum will persist if foreign selling continues.

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For now, domestic mutual funds are providing an important counterweight to foreign outflows. Whether they can serve as a lasting safety net for Indian equities will depend on the durability of domestic investment and the broader market environment.