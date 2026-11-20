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Who is Won-Joon Choi?

The new head of mobile, Won-Joon Choi, has been serving as COO of Samsung's MX division since March 2025 and will now lead the company's mobile business. Previously, he also oversaw the launches of the Galaxy S26 series, Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 series.

Choi also comes with an extensive background in engineering and semiconductor technology; he holds a master's degree and a doctorate in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University. Professionally, he has worked at Qualcomm and Atheros, where he built expertise in wireless communications and chip development.

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Now, with a more crucial role at Samsung, Choi's appointment could signal a greater focus on accelerating hardware innovation, given his reported preference for faster upgrades.

Other leadership changes at Samsung

Samsung’s Executive Vice President (Head of Memory Development), Sang Joon Hwang, has been promoted to President and Head of the Memory Business.

Samsung’s Executive Vice President (and President of Device Solutions Americas) has been promoted to President and Head of the System LSI Business.

Samsung’s Executive Vice President (and Head of Process Development) has also been promoted to President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the Device Solutions (DS) Division.

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The leadership changes come at a crucial time when the mobile and electronic companies are navigating challenging times amid global memory shortages, component price hikes, and others.