Send WhatsApp messages without saving contacts: 5 easy methods

WhatsApp has become the go-to messaging app for billions of users worldwide. While the platform offers a seamless experience for communication, it typically requires saving contacts to initiate chats. However, there are situations where you might need to send a message without adding the number to your contact list.

Here are five simple methods to send WhatsApp messages without saving the number:

Method 1: Using the WhatsApp Application

Open WhatsApp and copy the mobile number you want to message.

Tap the "New Chat" button and select your name under "WhatsApp Contacts."

Paste the mobile number into the text box and click "Send."

Tap the mobile number; if the person is on WhatsApp, you'll see a "Chat with" option.

Tap "Chat with" to initiate a conversation.

Method 2: Creating a Link in Your Browser

Open your browser (on mobile or desktop).

Paste the following link in the address bar: https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=xxxxxxxxxx

Replace "xxxxxxxxxx" with the mobile number, including the country code (e.g., http://wa.me/919876543210).

Press Enter and tap "Continue to Chat" to open the WhatsApp chat window.

Method 3: Using the Truecaller App

Open the Truecaller app and search for the mobile number.

Scroll down and tap the WhatsApp icon next to the number.

This will open a WhatsApp chat window for that number.

Method 4: Using Google Assistant (Android)

Activate Google Assistant and say, "Send a WhatsApp to [mobile number with country code]." (e.g., "Send a WhatsApp to +919876543210").

Dictate the message you want to send.

Google Assistant will send the WhatsApp message to the specified number.

Method 5: Using Siri Shortcuts (iPhone)

Open the Siri Shortcuts app.

Go to "Settings" > "Shortcuts" and enable "Allow Untrusted Shortcuts."

Download the "WhatsApp to Non-Contact" shortcut (search online or use a provided link).

Add the shortcut and enter the mobile number to open a new WhatsApp chat window.