Scuderia Ferrari and HP announce a multi-year title partnership ahead of Miami Grand Prix

In a momentous announcement this week, Ferrari and HP Inc. unveiled a historic, multi-year title partnership, marking a union of two global icons with a shared vision for sustainable innovation and purposeful technology. This landmark collaboration is set to transform the landscape of both Formula 1 and esports under the banner of the Scuderia Ferrari brand.

Related Articles

The partnership, which spans across the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team, the Scuderia Ferrari Esports team, and the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy, signifies a new era of synergy between the automotive and technology sectors. Central to the agreement is a joint commitment to driving forward sustainable innovation while advancing technological excellence.

A key highlight of the partnership is the introduction of the HP logo on the iconic Maranello F1 cars, heralding a new chapter in the team's illustrious history. The debut of the Scuderia Ferrari HP moniker is set to take place at the upcoming Miami Grand Prix from May 3-5, where the team will make its first appearance under the new branding.

Notably, the Scuderia Ferrari Esports team and the all-female F1 Academy series car piloted by Maya Weug will also adopt the Scuderia Ferrari HP name, underscoring the comprehensive nature of the collaboration across multiple racing platforms.

Beyond the realm of motorsport, Ferrari and HP are committed to leveraging their combined heritage and purpose to make a tangible impact on future generations. Through expanded educational initiatives within their respective teams and communities, the partnership aims to foster innovation and drive positive change on a global scale.

At the core of the collaboration lies the integration of HP's cutting-edge technology solutions, including adaptive PCs, conferencing technology, and printing capabilities, to enhance performance both on and off the track. By leveraging HP's high-performance products and services, the Scuderia Ferrari HP team and its counterparts are poised to elevate training precision and strategic decision-making to new heights.

The eagerly anticipated reveal of the Scuderia Ferrari HP livery will take place ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, with representatives from both Ferrari and HP in attendance. Among those present will be Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna, Scuderia Ferrari HP Team Principal Fred Vasseur, drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, and HP CEO Enrique Lores.

Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari, said, “Our founder passed on to us his continuous will to progress. From this stems our drive to innovate on the road and on the track, as well as our commitment to a sustainable future, from carbon neutrality to the education of the younger generation. In HP we have found the same values, which make it an ideal partner. We look forward to starting our collaboration and facing new opportunities and challenges together.”

Enrique Lores, CEO of HP Inc., said, “With technology, performance and exceptional craftsmanship fuelling the future, the partnership between HP and Ferrari is a natural fit. Both brands are built on rich histories that have endured the test of time. Through this unique collaboration, we also have an opportunity to reach new audiences, drive business growth, and create lasting impact for our shared clients and communities. Together we will leverage the global stage of racing to accelerate sustainable innovation.”