Threads profile can’t be deleted without deleting your Instagram account; Meta responds

If you're already feeling exhausted by Threads and are eager to delete your account, you'll have to hold off your horses, unless you're willing to delete your entire Instagram account. However, there is hope on the horizon as Meta, the parent company of Instagram, is actively exploring a solution to decouple Threads from Instagram accounts. This information was shared by Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, in a post on Thursday.

Threads, Meta's recently launched competitor to Twitter, utilises Instagram's account system. This integration allows users to transfer their Instagram usernames to Threads when they join the app. However, it also creates a dependency between the two applications, preventing users from deleting their Threads account independently without sacrificing their Instagram account. This can be a deterrent for individuals who have been actively using Instagram for years and don't want to lose their content.

According to Mosseri's message, it appears that Meta is considering implementing a feature that would allow users to delete their Threads account without affecting their Instagram account. However, there is no specific timeline provided for the availability of this feature.

In the meantime, Mosseri suggests an alternative approach. You can choose to hide your Threads profile and content by deactivating your Threads account. To do this, go to the profile tab, tap the settings icon (represented by two lines), select "Account," choose "Deactivate profile," and then click the "Deactivate Threads profile" button. It's important to note that deactivating your Threads profile is a temporary measure. While it hides your profile, threads, replies, and likes, your account will be reactivated if you log back in, as explained on an Instagram support page. Additionally, Mosseri highlights that you have the option to delete individual posts or set your account to private.

Threads was launched by Instagram on iOS and Android on Wednesday, and it has already garnered over 30 million sign-ups, as reported by Mark Zuckerberg. However, the app was seemingly rushed to market to capitalise on the ongoing turbulence at Twitter, and as a result, it lacks key features such as direct messages (DMs), a following feed, and even hashtags. Mosseri acknowledges this in a separate post, mentioning that these "basic" features are in the pipeline but warns that implementing these improvements will require some time.

