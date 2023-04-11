Vivo T2 5G, Vivo T2x 5G launched in India: Check price, features, offers

Vivo has launched its Vivo T2 series that includes Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G in India today. The highlights of the two smartphones include a dual rear camera and a waterdrop notch display. Both handsets come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo T2 5G, Vivo T2x 5G price, offers, availability

Vivo T2 5G comes in two storage variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 18,999 whereas the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 20,999. It is available in Velocity Wave and Nitro Blaze colour variants.

It will go on sale in India on April 18 at 12 pm on Flipkart and Vivo’s e-store. Buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on the purchase.

Vivo T2x 5G has been launched in three storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 12,999, the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 13,999 and the 8GB RAM variant has been launched at Rs 15,999. It will be available in Marine Blue, Aurora Gold, and Glimmer Black colour variants.

The smartphone will go on sale in India on April 21 at 12 pm on Flipkart and Vivo’s e-store. Buyers will get Rs 1,000 instant discount as a part of the bank offer.

Vivo T2 5G specifications

Vivo T2 5G features a 6.38-inch AMOLED display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. It is powered by Snapdragon 695 chipset and offers up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 13-based FunTouchOS 13 skin out of the box.

For photography, it sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary sensor that supports OIS and EIS and a 2MP bokeh lens. For selfies, it comes with a 16MP front-facing camera.

The smartphone houses a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging via USB-C port.

Vivo T2x 5G specifications

Vivo T2x 5G features a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display that offers 2408 × 1080 pixels resolution. It runs on Android 13-based FuntouchOS custom skin. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and offers up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that is expandable via a microSD card.

It comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP bokeh sensor. For selfies, it has a 8MP front facing camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

