The Vivo X500 Pro Max features a 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED display, with up to a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits peak brightness. It comes with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Netflix HDR, and TÜV Rheinland Flicker-Free certification support. Whereas the Vivo X500 Pro features a 6.36-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. Both devices come with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

In terms of performance, the Vivo X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max are powered by 2nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset paired with LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, and UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It is also equipped with V3+ and VS1 Blueprint Image Chips and a Mali-G2-Ultra-NX GPU.

For photography, the Vivo X500 Pro series features a Zeiss-tuned triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP Zeiss True Dynamic main camera with a 24mm focal length, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 64MP telephoto camera. However, the Vivo X500 Pro Max comes with a 200MP Zeiss APO telephoto camera. For selfies, both models support a 50MP front-facing camera.

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While both smartphones pack sizeable batteries, the Pro Max leads with 7,800mAh, compared to 6,510mAh on the Pro. Both models support 90W wired and 40W wireless fast charging.

Vivo X500: Specifications and features

The Vivo X500 features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 6,000 nits local peak brightness. It is powered by the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600M processor, paired with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It is also equipped with an ARM G1 Ultra GPU and a V3+ Blueprint Imaging Chip.

The Vivo X500 features a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera system that includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera that offers up to 100x digital zoom. It also features a 50MP selfie camera.

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Vivo X500 series: Price and availability

Vivo X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max come in two colour options: Apex Orange and Eternal Black shades. Whereas the Vivo X500 comes in Ember Red and Titanium Black colour options.

- Vivo X500 Pro price starts at Rs. 1,49,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant.

- Vivo X500 Pro Max price starts at Rs 1,64,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant.

- Vivo X500 price starts at Rs 1,19,999 for 12GB + 256GB storage variant.

For the Pro Max variant, Vivo is offering the 200mm Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2 for Rs 15,999 and the 400mm version for Rs 27,999. - Buyers can get their hands on the Vivo X500 lineup starting December 3 via Amazon, Flipkart and the Vivo India website. Pre-orders for the phones start today.