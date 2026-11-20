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A Viking king, a dark tooth and the name Bluetooth

The story begins with Harald Gormsson, a 10th-century Danish king popularly known as Harald Bluetooth. He is remembered for bringing Denmark and Norway together around 958 AD. But where did the unusual nickname come from? The traditional explanation is that Harald had a damaged, or, let’s say, a dead tooth that appeared dark blue or grey, earning him the name ‘Blåtand’, which translates to Bluetooth.

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Fast-forward to 1996, when technology companies Intel, Ericsson and Nokia were trying to develop a common standard for short-range wireless communication. Each company had its own project such as Intel called it Business-RF, Ericsson used MC-Link, while Nokia worked on Low Power RF.

The problem was that different companies were developing similar technologies under different names. They needed one common identity. Then an Intel engineer, Jim Kardach, suggested Bluetooth as a temporary code name. The connection was so simple that he explained that, just as Harald Bluetooth united different territories, the technology aimed to bring computers, mobile phones and other electronic devices together without cables.

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Bluetooth was never supposed to be its permanent name

Here comes the interesting twist. The companies initially wanted to replace Bluetooth with a more suitable commercial name.

Two alternatives emerged, including RadioWire and PAN, short for Personal Area Networking. PAN initially won the naming vote, but a trademark search revealed that the name was already being used extensively. RadioWire also could not clear its trademark checks in time for the planned launch. With the deadline approaching, Bluetooth remained the name. What began as a temporary project identity eventually became the technology's official name.

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group was established in 1998, with Ericsson, IBM, Intel, Nokia and Toshiba among its founding members. The technology reached commercial devices around 1999-2000.

Even the Bluetooth logo has a Viking connection

The story does not end with just the name. Look closely at the Bluetooth symbol. It is actually a combination of two ancient Scandinavian runes, including Hagall, representing H, and Bjarkan, representing B. Together, they form the initials of Harald Bluetooth.

Today, Bluetooth has become an everyday standard for connecting wireless headphones, speakers, smartwatches, keyboards, gaming controllers, cars and smart-home devices. Its Low Energy version has also expanded its use into fitness trackers, healthcare equipment and connected devices.

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So, the next time someone asks you to switch on Bluetooth, you have an interesting fact to share - the technology connecting your devices carries the name and initials of a Viking king who lived more than a millennium ago.