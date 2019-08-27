Xiaomi Mi A3 on sale today via Amazon India, Mi Home store; check price, offers, specifications

The third Android One device from Xiaomi, Mi A3, is on sale today at Amazon India, Mi.com and the authorised Mi Home Store. Xiaomi Mi A3 is available in two storage and three colour variants. The Android One device also comes with a 48MP primary camera and a 32MP selfie camera.

As far as the offers are concerned, HDFC Bank credit card holders will get instant cash back of Rs 750 on Amazon. Xiaomi Mi A3 buyers will also get Rs 249 Airtel recharge that will give double data and unlimited calling. The phone comes in three colour options viz. "Not Just Blue", "More Than White", and "Kind of Gray".

Xiaomi Mi A3 comes in two storage and RAM variants - 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage option. The 4GB Ram variant of Mi A3 is priced at Rs 12,999 and the 6GB Ram variant can be bought for Rs 15,999. Mi A3 is powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC and comes with a 6.08-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 19.5:9 aspect ratio with a waterdrop notch.

For optics, Mi A3 packs a 48MP primary camera with together with an 8-MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, Mi A3 has a 32MP camera. The phone also has a large 4,030mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The device comes with 1 year manufacturer warranty and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase.

