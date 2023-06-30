Zomato Multi Cart Feature: Users can now order from multiple restaurants simultaneously; see how it works

Food delivery app, Zomato will now allow users to add food to their cart from different restaurants simultaneously. With the new multi-restaurant cart feature, users will be able to add food from up to 4 eateries at the same time without losing the items in the cart. Once this is done, they can place an order from one place followed by the rest.

Users can simply shortlist what to eat from different restaurants, save them to cart so that they don’t have to look for it again after ordering from one place. Once they place an order from one restaurant, other food items will not vanish from the cart of the other restaraunt. They can simply come back and place the rest of the orders one by one. Prior to this, the app automatically removed items added from the first eatery, if you add food items from another.

A Zomato spokesperson told Tech Today, “At Zomato, we aim to constantly innovate and evolve for better customer experience. With this feature, customers can create multiple carts without back and forth across different menus.”

Notably, this feature is not yet available on Zomato’s rival food delivery app Swiggy. However, it is available on apps like PhonePe’s Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) app called Pincode. In addition to this, cloud kitchen unicorn Rebel Foods’ also allows users to add food from multiple restaurants at the same time.

Also Watch: Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India: Realme C33, Poco C55, Redmi 10 and more

Additionally, in January this year, Zomato relaunched its Zomato Gold loyalty program that replaced the company’s Pro Plus membership. The Gold membership is launched at Rs 149 for three months. The members will get free delivery on orders of more than Rs 199, given that the eatery is within 10 km radius of the user.

Recently, Zomato made headlines for a viral video of a Zomato delivery agent eating food from a plastic bag. After this, netizens expressed disappointment at the situation. The video, which was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Sharan, shows the agent wearing a Zomato t-shirt and carrying a company delivery bag.

The post read, “This season, take care of them too," read the caption of the post.

Many people have commented on the video on Twitter, expressing their sadness and dissatisfaction at the agent's actions. “It's not vulnerability, it's the truth. He is a human too. Let the people know how they are fed by people who serve them food 24/7,” one Twitter user wrote.

Also Read:

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage fight to take place in Italy, Tesla CEO reveals

Twitter’s plea challenging Govt’s order to block tweets, accounts dismissed by HC; company fined

Amazon Prime Day sale dates announced for India: Check offers, discounts on smartphones, laptops