Nokia X20, X10 may be HMD's affordable 5G phones, tipped to launch soon

Nokia's phone business licensee HMD Global is holding an event on April 8 to launch a new product. Speculation is that this event is going to be focused on the new Nokia phone, the G10 that we have been hearing about for some time. The Nokia G10 is expected to be an entirely new device that will follow HMD's renewed naming system, away from the dot pattern. Now, a new report has suggested HMD has two more smartphones in the offing and they are going to be called Nokia X10 and Nokia X20.

As reported by Nokiapoweruser, the Nokia X20 could be the Nokia Quick Silver that was spotted some time back on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. Similarly, the Nokia X10 is what has so far been known as the Nokia Scarlet Witch on a benchmarking website. The Nokia X20 and Nokia X10 are going to be 5G smartphones, according to the report. And both these phones may be powered by the Snapdragon 480 processor that was announced recently as Qualcomm's most affordable 5G chipset.

The Nokia X20 is rumoured to come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which gives an idea that this could be a mid-end phone. This Nokia phone could arrive in Blue and Sand colour options. The Nokia X10, on the other hand, will be a lower model with 6GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. This is a weird RAM and storage configuration, so maybe this report is not telling the whole truth right now. This phone is going to be available in White and Green colourways.

The report does not tell anything further about the specifications of the Nokia X20 and Nokia X10, but it has an idea about how much these two phones will cost. The Nokia X20 price is said to be EUR 349 (roughly Rs 30,300) while the Nokia X10 may come at around EUR 300 (roughly Rs 26,000). If this pricing is anything to go by, the Nokia X20 and Nokia X10 could be HMD's first such phones that neither belong to the Nokia 7.X series nor the Nokia 8.X series.

It is not immediately clear when the Nokia X20 and Nokia X10 will be launched but rumours are rife that HMD may announce these phones alongside the Nokia G10 at the upcoming April event. The Nokia G10 seems confirmed as it has been spotted multiple times on various platforms, along with the specifications. The Nokia G10 is expected to come with a 6.4-inch display, an octa-core processor, and a 48MP quad-camera setup on the back. This phone will be the first phone that does not follow the dot naming system of HMD Global.