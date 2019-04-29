5 reasons to give OnePlus 7 a miss and hold on to OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 7-series will be out soon in May and there is a lot of hype surrounding it. The phone has been leaked to death and not many details of the new OnePlus device are left to the imagination. The bezel-less display and the pop-up camera are the most exciting things about the device, but is it a worthy successor to the OnePlus 6T? The global smartphone market is shrinking as consumers keep waiting for that next game-changing feature. But, companies aren't making the big, innovative leaps anymore and people are keeping their phones longer as there's no reason to buy a new one. While the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro have a lot of potential, are they worth an upgrade from OnePlus 6T?

Also Read: OnePlus 7 Pro is coming soon! These are the features you can expect

Also Read: OnePlus 7 Pro: From triple camera to stereo speakers, here are 5 features you'll love

Design choice - OnePlus will increase its screen-to-body-ratio by getting rid of the notch and opting for the pop-up selfie camera. Everyone saw that coming as Oppo F11 Pro and Vivo V15 Pro had already opted for the pop-up selfie cameras. But these motorised seflie cameras are prone to damage. These can also accumulate dirt particles over a period of time and the mechanism can completely fail. OnePlus 6T, on the other hand, has a practical design and a very small notch that doesn't interfere with the display.

Price - OnePlus phones were initially targeted at the tech enthusiasts who were early adopters but did not have enough money for overpriced phones. However, with OnePlus 7-series, the brand is planning to take a huge price leap and can now cost as much as Samsung's flagship Galaxy S10! However, OnePlus 6T is a very tempting option at under Rs 35,000 for an 8GB Ram and 128 GB storage variant.

Charging - OnePlus 7 won't be coming with wireless charging despite having a glass back. It will have a faster Warp Charger though. However, Dash Charger of OnePlus 6T is already very fast and the 3700 mAh battery capacity last almost a day of heavy usage.

Camera quality - OnePlus 7 Pro is rumoured to come with a 48 MP primary sensor. But, would more megapixel let you take better pictures. For most people who post their pictures on social media sites, a 12 MP shooter is enough. OnePlus 6T has a 16 MP + 20 MP camera Exmor RS sensor supporting a resolution of 4616 x 3464 Pixels. You won't be able to tell the difference between the quality of images clicked using OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 6T.

No Android Q: OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro will come with Oxygen OS based on the Android 9.0 Pie, same as the one OnePlus 6T had. The next version of Android OS, Android Q, is expected to bring several new updates to the gesture navigation, 3D touch, permissions and more which will only arrive with OnePlus 7T.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Is OnePlus 7 Pro really a flagship phone?

Also Read: OnePlus 7 Pro to be the most expensive OnePlus device ever

Also Read: OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 may launch on May 14; Key specs, features we know so far