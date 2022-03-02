Apple CEO Tim Cook writes to employees in Ukraine, says we want to help

Apple CEO Tim Cook has sent out an email to its employees in Ukraine to address the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and assure them that the company is taking a number of steps to help them. Cook said Apple is proactively engaged in providing aid for the "unfolding refugee crisis" and donating to humanitarian relief efforts. It has imposed several restrictions on Russia over the past two weeks. The email underscores that Apple will be matching donations its employees make in a two-to-one ratio.

The Verge managed to obtain a copy of the email Cook sent to employees. You can read the email in full below:

I wanted to take a moment to address the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.



I know I speak for everyone at Apple in expressing our concern for all of those affected by the violence. With each new image of families fleeing their homes and brave citizens fighting for their lives, we see how important it is for people around the world to come together to advance the cause of peace.



Apple is donating to humanitarian relief efforts and providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis. We are also working with partners to assess what more we can do. I know that many of you are eager to find ways to support as well, and we want to help amplify the impact of your donations. Starting today, Apple will match your donations at a rate of 2:1 for eligible organizations, and we will make this retroactive for donations to those organizations since February 25. Please visit the Employee Giving Portal to learn more.



We are working to support our teams in Ukraine and across the region. In Ukraine, we have been in contact with every employee, assisting them and their families in any way we can. For our Ukrainian team members located outside of the country that may need support, please contact [email redacted]. And for any employee who needs any support, please visit the People site for available resources.



As a company, we are taking additional actions as well. We have paused all product sales in Russia. Last week, we stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country. Apple Pay and other services have been limited. RT News and Sputnik News are no longer available for download from the App Store outside Russia. And we have disabled both traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens.



We will continue to evaluate the situation and are in communication with relevant governments on the actions we are taking.



This moment calls for unity, it calls for courage, and it reminds us that we must never lose sight of the humanity we all share. In these difficult times, I take comfort in knowing that we are united in our commitment to each other, to our users, and to being a force for good in the world.

Cook has highlighted Apple's efforts towards the situation in Ukraine and Russia. Apple just announced it is pausing the sales of its physical products through its online store in Russia. This means that customers in Russia can no longer buy iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other Apple products from the company's official store. Apple has not said if third-party sellers will be able to sell its products, but it did say that all exports to Russia are halted for now.

Last week, Apple stopped Apple Pay access in Russia and disabled live traffic and data sharing in Apple Maps in Ukraine. Apple joined forces with other big tech companies, such as Google, Meta, and Netflix, to shun Russia, which began the invasion of Ukraine late last month.

