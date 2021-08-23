BSNL launches new offer to promote bulk push SMS service, discontinues advance payment

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the revision of tariff plans for Bulk Push SMS service. Starting August 18, BSNL will also do away with the advance payment of security deposit that customers were required to pay until now in view of TRAI's latest guidelines. Customers will also be provided with the BSNL Web Portal to send Bulk Push SMS that can be used for pushing promotional as well as transactional messages. The move is aimed at attracting small and medium-sized enterprise business customers such as societies, schools, universities, medical colleges.

This comes at a time when telecom service providers are removing outgoing benefits from their entry-level plans as part of tariff hikes. The development was first noted by Kerala Telecom. The tariffs range between Rs 1000 and Rs 4 Lakh with validities ranging between 30 days and 365 days respectively.

In related news, BSNL is set to take over MTNL Mumbai's mobile network from September 1. According to online reports, MTNL Mumbai's growth was hindered because of the heavy market competition and depleting number of customers on top of the underutilised infrastructure.Starting September 1, BSNL will work on expanding the current 4G mobile infrastructure of MTNL and also come out with aggressive marketing strategies and introduce clever tariffs as it does throughout India.

Meanwhile, BSNL has hiked plan tariffs indirectly. Indirect tariffs mean that the price of the plan remains the same but the benefits get reduced. BSNL has kept the tariffs of the plans the same but has reduced the validity of those plans.BSNL, which was well known for offering generous amounts of validity with its plans will now give reduced validity with its plans. Reports speculate that the telcos may increase the tariff hikes further in the next four to six months to increase the (average revenue per user) and average gross revenue (AGR). BSNL has reduced the validity of special tariff vouchers priced at Rs 49, Rs 75, Rs 94 and plan vouchers priced at Rs 106, Rs 107, Rs 197 and Rs 397.

Last month, Airtel discontinued its Rs 49 entry-level prepaid recharge plan. The company's prepaid packs will now start from the Rs 79 Smart Recharge and offer up to four times more outgoing minutes of usage to customers along with double data. Vi followed suit and has discontinued the Rs 49 prepaid plan in many telecom circles of India.



