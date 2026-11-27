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How usage will be measured

The proportion of the allowance consumed will vary according to the model selected and the task assigned. Advanced models and more complex tasks will generally use a larger share. Instant chat, however, will not count towards usage under the combined allowance for eligible paid plans.

Preparations are under way to limit disruption to users' workflows during the transition. Most users are not expected to wait for their allowance to reset more often than they do at present. The early rollout is intended to help identify any issues before wider implementation in December.

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A small group of users may see the changes before December. Their feedback will be assessed before the system is rolled out more widely to subscribers on the eligible plans. The broader introduction is scheduled to take place from December.

Users who reach their combined limit will have three options. They can wait for the allowance to reset, upgrade their plan or purchase credits to continue using eligible features. These options will allow continued access to eligible features after the set limit.

From December, eligible Plus, Pro and Business subscribers will therefore have one allowance covering ChatGPT and Codex. The amount used will depend on the chosen model and task, while users can monitor their balance and reset schedule through the Usage section in Settings.