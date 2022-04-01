Cryptocurrency to be taxed at 30 per cent from today, here is how it will impact investors

The new crypto-tax laws will come into effect starting today. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Union Budget 2022 announced that income in cryptocurrencies will be taxed at 30 per cent from the new financial year which starts today. It's a big day for the crypto industry, which is bracing itself for the impact of new crypto rules. Interestingly, cryptocurrency will be taxed at a higher rate than even stocks or mutual funds. Not just this, the finance minister also announced that loss from the transfer of virtual digital assets cannot be set off against any other income and there will also be a 1 per cent TDS on crypto transactions.

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and others have become highly popular among Indians over the past few years. Crypto has almost created a new investor class as well - teenagers. Driven by the idea of making quick money, youngsters have helped major crypto tokens soar in 2021. The implementation of tax rules also comes as a test for them. But, I am sure a lot of investors are still confused about the new laws and how they will impact them. Let's have a detailed look.

30 per cent tax on digital assets

The latest budget classifies cryptocurrency as a digital asset and implements a 30 per cent tax on all income made from it. However, you will only have to pay tax on your income or profit from cryptocurrencies and not the entire transaction. For example, if you have purchased cryptocurrencies worth Rs 5,000 and sell them for Rs 5,500, only Rs 500 will be taxed at 30 per cent and not the entire investment. The move has already discouraged investors, especially those who were looking at crypto as a way to make quick money.

"The 30 per cent tax had a dampening effect on investors. We have seen the trading volumes go down on our exchange. This taxation means that even if your overall income falls under the 10 per cent bracket, your crypto profit will be taxed at 30 per cent. That's another challenge," Manhar Garegrat, Executive Director - Policy and Special Projects, at CoinDCX told India Today Tech.

As pointed out, the investors will end up paying 30 per cent tax on crypto irrespective of their tax slab.

1 per cent TDS on cryptocurrency transactions

The government will apply 1 per cent TDS on all transactions involving cryptocurrency. This means whether you make a profit or loss, you will still have to pay 1 per cent TDS. The provisions related to 1 per cent TDS will come into effect from July 1, 2022, while the gains will be taxed effectively April 1. The industry sees this as the biggest blow for retailers.

"Crypto assets are not independent of the underlying blockchain network. Just like public companies have tradable assets offered to retail investors in the form of equity, public blockchains have tradable assets in the form of crypto assets. The crypto market is driven by high-frequency traders, like intraday traders in equity markets. These traders operate on extremely thin margins, and locking up their capital with high TDS will restrict their ability to operate," Ashish Singhal, Co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch said.

Long term loss set off

The current income tax laws allow taxpayers to set off their long-term losses against long-term capital gains. It exempts taxpayers from paying tax on their long-term gains. However, that won't be possible in case of crypto income. However, CoinDCX's Manhar explained that while it's not possible to set off the losses against other asset class, one would still be able to do so within cryptocurrency. For example, if you make losses in Bitcoin, it will be possible to adjust it against gains made in Ethereum.

Crypto as gift to be taxed

Crypto received as a gift would be taxable. If you receive a gift in form of cryptocurrency or any other virtual digital asset, it would be liable for taxation as a gift post-budget 2022.