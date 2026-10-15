Equal AI seeks fresh funding at up to $1 billion valuation, targets 15 million users by March

Equal AI, which was launched last year, has raised more than $42 million so far across two rounds led by Prosus Ventures. The startup has not disclosed its current valuation.

The company is targeting 15 million monthly active users by March, up fourfold from its current level. This compares with Truecaller’s more than 500 million users globally, most of whom are in India.

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Equal AI is positioning itself to benefit from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on encouraging homegrown technology. The startup is also betting on India’s engineering talent and demand from its vast population.

The company is now expanding into AI messaging, Reddy said. Most of the new capital will be used for AI infrastructure and user acquisition, while the rest will go towards product development and hiring.

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The global AI buildout has driven investments worth hundreds of billions of dollars and created a wave of startups looking to benefit from the boom. However, the initial enthusiasm has been followed by concerns over a potential bubble, with investors questioning high capital expenditure and valuations.

For AI-focused startups, any slowdown in momentum could increase the risk of a funding squeeze.