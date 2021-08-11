Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Galaxy Z Flip 3, Watch 4, Buds 2 launched

Samsung has announced a series of products during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event. From foldable smartphones to new TWS earbuds, the new products come as the premium products from the company.

Here is a look at all these new Samsung devices in detail.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes as the latest flagship foldable smartphone by the company. Samsung says that it has made several optimisations on the foldable form factor and their applications to provide a better experience than before.

These include the first ever under-display camera on a foldable smartphone. Samsung has also teamed up with a number of partners to better the foldable experience on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It further promises features like S-Pen support, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and IPX81 water-resistance built.

The all-new Galaxy Z Fold 3 features an Armor Aluminum built carrying a 6.2-inch HD+ amoled 2X display that comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. When unfolded, this display measures 7.6-inch and features a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The device is powered by a 5nm 64 bit octa-core processor and comes with a 12GB RAM along with 256GB and 512GB internal storage options. It runs Android 11 OS that is expected to upgrade to Android 12 as and when it is available.

The device will sport a triple-lens camera setup with three 12-megapixel lenses for ultra-wide, wide-angle and telephoto shots.At the front are two under-display selfie shooters, one on the cover display and another on the display inside.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 is backed by a 4400 mAh battery. It will be available in three colour options - Phantom Black, Phantom Green and Phantom Silver.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

The trendier offering of the two foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes as the successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 2. The device features a redesigned cover screen that is four times larger than its predecessor.

It features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED main display that comes with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. There is also a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover display when the device is folded. The device features a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top, IPX8 water resistance and Armor Aluminium built.

It is is powered by a 5nm 64 bit octa-core processor and comes with an 8GB RAM along with 256GB and 512GB internal storage options. It will run Android 11 and will be backed by a 3300 mAh battery. The device will feature a dual camera setup at the back with two 12-megapixel lenses for ultra-wide and wide-angle shots. At the front, there will be a 10-megapixel selfie shooter.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be available for sale starting August 27 at a price of $1,799.99 (Rs 1.3 lakh), and $999.99 (~Rs 74,000) respectively. Those interested can pre-book the devices with an introductory offer.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Galaxy Watch 4 comes with the signature circular frame of the Galaxy Watch series in a total of two models named Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The smartwatches are available in a host of colourful straps to choose from.

Samsung says that the Galaxy Watch 4 will be the first ever smartwatch to feature Google and Samsung's all-new WatchOS. With this, it will bring access to more Android apps on a smartwatch than ever before.

The Watch 4 also comes with Samsung's new health and fitness features, including a new Body Composition measurement tool that measures your skeletal muscle and body fat percentage. It includes more guided workouts than before and carries features seen in the previous iterations, including blood pressure and ECG monitor.

As for the specifications, the new Galaxy Watch 4 comes with a 1.2-inch and a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display. It features a 1.5GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and the all-new WearOS operating system. It is powered by a 1.18GHz Exynos W920 dual core processor and is backed by a 247 mAh battery.

Connectivity options on the smartwatch include LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11, NFC, GPS and more. It weighs 46.5 grams and 52 grams for the two variants respectively.

Samsung says that the new Galaxy Watch 4 will be available starting August 27 at a price of $249 and for the Galaxy Watch 4 and $349 for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. There will also be a stand-alone classic Galaxy Watch 4 Thorm Browne edition starting next month.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung's next-generation earbuds come with dynamic two-way speakers and enhanced Active Noise Cancellation as highlights. Samsung says that the Galaxy Buds2 are the lightest and smallest earbuds in the entire Galaxy Buds series. The TWS earbuds will be available in four colour options—graphite, white, olive, and lavender.

There is a 61 mAh battery on the buds and 472 mAh battery on the case. Combined, Samsung promises a play time of 20 hours with ANC on and 29 hours without it. The Galaxy Buds 2 also feature quick and wireless charging.

The earbuds will be up for sale starting August 27 at a price of $149.99 (~Rs 11,000).