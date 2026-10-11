LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 11): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

In some parts of Uttar Pradesh, CNG prices were recently raised by up to ₹3.25 per kg due to higher input gas costs, rising spot LNG prices and currency fluctuations. For consumers, LPG remains an important household expense, while CNG and PNG directly affect transportation and cooking costs. The 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder is priced at ₹942 in Delhi, while CNG is ₹86.98 per kg and PNG is ₹49.59 per standard cubic metre.

Prices can differ significantly across cities, so consumers should check the applicable rates in their respective locations before booking a cylinder or refuelling.

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14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on October 11

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on October 11

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,810 Bengaluru 2,898 Hyderabad 3,065 Mumbai 2,764.50 Chennai 2,983 Kolkata 2,954 Jaipur 2,839 Noida 2,810 Gurugram 2,828 Chandigarh Advertisement 2,833

CNG prices in major cities on October 11

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 86.98 Bengaluru 98 Hyderabad 112 Mumbai 88 Chennai 99.50 Kolkata 93.50 Jaipur 99.50 Noida 95.59 Gurugram 92.01 Chandigarh 93.80

PNG prices across major cities on October 11

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 56 Mumbai 52 Chennai 52 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 51.50 Noida 49.46 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 57.48

US-Iran war update

Due to the ongoing war, Brent crude futures rose 0.42% to $104.7 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures surged 0.39% to settle at $91.85 per barrel. Apart from seizing the territory along the Red Sea coast in Yemen, the Houthis have targeted transport hubs, oil facilities and other civilian targets in Saudi Arabia using drones and missiles.

Oil exports from the Gulf have resumed significantly in recent days, despite a surge in attacks on ships around the Strait of Hormuz.

SEE WHY: Gulf war repair bill cut to $40 billion from $58 billion: Rystad Energy

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US Senator Chris Murphy has questioned why taxpayers are paying billions of dollars to “hit” commercial ships after the US struck a vessel in the Gulf of Oman.

The Democratic senator for Connecticut said the goal was to “gain leverage in order to convince the Iranians to let us pay them billions to return everything to the way it all was before the war”, adding, “What a disaster.”

Saudi Arabia’s Civil Aviation Authority says 12 people were killed and 309 injured in the latest attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid airport as the Saudi-led coalition forces have since destroyed a drone launched towards the eastern region.

Following the attack, US President Donald Trump said he would “take a look” at joining Saudi Arabia in striking the Houthis and restarting strikes on Iran while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed an American was killed.