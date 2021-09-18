Infinix Snokor launches TWS iRocker Stix, Bass Drops earphones, price starts at Rs 399

Infinix sub-brand Snokor has launched two new audio products in India. The Hong Kong-based smartphone maker has launched a pair of TWS earbuds and Bass Drops wired earphones. Both the earphones have been launched in the budget category. Infinix and its sub-brand Snokor have not launched the products in the mid-range category so far. Be it smartphones or audio products, Infinix has products in every budget.

Infinix TWS iRocker Stix has been priced at Rs 1099, while the Bass drops earphones are available for Rs 399. The earphones are available in three colour variants including Red, Green and Black whereas the iRocker is available in two colours including black and white.The earbuds and the earphones can be purchased from Flipkart.

Infinix Snokor TWS iRocker Stix, Bass Drops: Specifications and features.

The Infinix Snoker TWS iRocker Stix earbuds are equipped with 14.2mm Dynamic Bass boost driver, high fidelity speakers for an immersive sound experience. The buds have powerful bass which has been optimized as per Indian audience requirement. It has frequency range of 20Hz-20,000Hz which produces clear vocals in low, mid & high range frequencies.



The Infinix Snoker earbuds weigh just 4 gm each are skin-friendly and come in a square-shaped miniature case. This makes iRocker Stix ideal for sports and endurance activities like jogging or weightlifting at the gym. They refuse to fall off in any kind of head movement.



iRocker Stix's Multifunctional Button Control can allow the users to click once for play/pause, twice for going to the next song, and thrice for returning to the previous song. Meanwhile, the Google and SIRI voice assistant supporting earbuds allow them to control their phones using simple voice commands. One just needs to press and hold either of the earbuds buttons for 2 seconds to activate the voice assistant. Meanwhile, for calling, they can click on either of the buds to once to answer the call, press & hold to reject the call, if you are on the call already and click once again to end the call.



The earbuds house a 300mAh + 40mAh*2 batteries that offer up to 16 hours of playtime, the earbuds also come with a Type C quick charge feature to replenish the batteries within a few minutes. They come with Type-C cable in the box, which helps in getting the case fully charged within 1.5 hrs.



For all those who love wired headphones, the all-new Bass Drops wired earphones by SNOKOR is equipped with an unparalleled bass, tangle-free cable and smooth volume slider. Its 14.3mm bass boost driver delivers 2x powerful bass to the earbuds plus you will get crystal clear vocals at all frequencies. It's One Button Control feature can allow the users to click once for play/pause, twice for going to the next song. For calling, they can click once to answer or mute/ unmute the call, if a call is active. Meanwhile, the Google and SIRI voice assistant supporting earphone allow them to control their phones using simple voice commands.