Dussehra 2026 wishes: 20 messages to send to family and friends for happiness, prosperity and good health

The most widely known story behind Dussehra comes from the Ramayana, where Lord Rama defeats Ravana after a battle in Lanka. The victory is remembered through Ramlila performances and the burning of effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna in several parts of India.

But Dussehra has more than one cultural and religious significance. In many parts of India, Vijayadashami is also associated with Goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasura. In West Bengal, Vijayadashami marks the conclusion of Durga Puja, while celebrations in Mysuru are associated with Goddess Chamundeshwari. The festival therefore takes different forms across India while retaining the larger message of victory, renewal and hope.

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For many families, Dussehra is also a time to come together, visit relatives, attend fairs and Ramlila performances and seek blessings for prosperity and a better year ahead.

If you are looking for Dussehra messages to send to family, friends, colleagues or loved ones, here are some wishes you can share.

Dussehra wishes for happiness and prosperity

-May this Dussehra bring happiness, prosperity and peace to your home. Happy Vijayadashami!

-Wishing you and your family good health, success, happiness and countless blessings this Dussehra.

-May your home be filled with laughter, your heart with peace and your life with prosperity. Happy Dussehra!

-May this Dussehra bring new opportunities, greater success and peace of mind to you and your family.

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-May this Dussehra bring victory over every fear, peace through every challenge and prosperity in every new beginning. Happy Dussehra 2026!

Dussehra wishes for strength and success

-May the victory of good over evil inspire you to overcome every challenge in life. Happy Dussehra!

-Wishing you the courage to face challenges, the wisdom to make better choices and the strength to keep moving forward.

-May every worry that troubles you and every obstacle that stands in your way disappear this Dussehra.

-May you find the strength to overcome every obstacle and the confidence to turn every challenge into a victory.

-Wishing you strength during difficult times, hope during uncertain days and happiness in every new beginning.

Dussehra wishes for new beginnings

-May this Dussehra mark the beginning of a happier, healthier and more prosperous chapter in your life.

-This Vijayadashami, may you leave behind negativity and make room for hope, happiness and new beginnings.

-May good always triumph in your life and may every new beginning bring you closer to your dreams.

-May the spirit of Vijayadashami inspire you to let go of what holds you back and move towards better days.

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Dussehra wishes inspired by Lord Rama and Goddess Durga

-May Lord Rama's victory inspire you to choose truth, courage and kindness every day. Happy Vijayadashami!

-As Ravana's effigy burns, may your fears, doubts and worries burn away too. Happy Dussehra!

-May Goddess Durga bless you with courage, strength and prosperity. Happy Vijayadashami!

Dussehra wishes for family and loved ones

-May this festive season bring you closer to your loved ones and fill your days with beautiful memories.

-Wishing you a festive season filled with family, laughter, delicious food, happiness and togetherness.

-May the blessings of Dussehra bring success to your work, stability to your finances and peace to your family.