iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and first-get iPhone SE may not get iOS 16 support

Apple recently released the latest iOS 15.2, but now the company is gearing to launch iOS 16. As per iPhonesoft, Apple is now planning to roll out the iOS 16 but the older phones including iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and the first-ten iPhone SE will not get iOS 16 support. Apart from the iOS 16, the iPadOS 16 is also in the works. The iPadOS 16 will drop support for the iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2, iPad fifth generation and 2015 iPad Pro models.

The reports reveal that the iOS 16 at WWDC 2022. It was previously reported that the iPhone SE and the iPhone 6s would not be able to update to iOS 15. However, the update was later rolled out for all the devices that were running on iOS 14. The information revealed by iPhonesoft should be taken with a pinch of salt unless Apple announces that it will drop support for iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and other older iPhones.

The iPhonesoft report had also mentioned that the iOS 16 would require an A10 chipset to run its show. If we go by that logic, iPhone 6, 6s and iPhone SE first generation would not get support for iOS 16 as they run on iOs9.

Previously, Apple had rolled out iOS 15 to phones ranging from iPhone 12 series launched in 2020 to the iPhone 6s in 2015. The iPhone SE first-gen, which launched in March 2016, also got the update. It was interesting to see Apple rolling out the latest software updates for iPhone 6 because it had stopped rolling out updates for the iPhone 5s after five years. However, some of the major iOS 15 features were missing in the iPhone 6 and other phones.