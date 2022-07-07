iPhone has a hidden section that displays the list of apps that are tracking you, here is how you can check

Do you know how many apps on your iPhone track your activities? If you don't, there is a special section on the iPhone which shows the list of apps that are tracking your activities. A year ago, both Google and Apple made it mandatory for the app developers to let users know about the information that the apps are collecting from the user. The first thing that you notice when you look for an app on Play Store or App Store is a comprehensive list of information that the app will collect from you. On the basis of that, you make a decision whether you want to download the app or not.

You also get a pop-up asking whether you want the app to track you even after you have downloaded the app. But this pop-up appears for apps that were downloaded recently. There are apps that were present in your phones way before Apple started forcing apps to ask for permission before tracking your activities.

Notably, every app on the iPhone gives you a unique advertising ID. And when you allow an app to track your activities, it tracks all your movements on the internet, it notes even when you interact with other apps. So when they follow what you are looking for on the web, what interests you, they can provide ads that match with your activities on the internet. Although there is no harm in getting ads based on your search, it is a breach of privacy.

So here is how you can check the list of apps that are tracking you and disable them.

Go to iPhone settings

Then tap on 'Privacy'

At the top of the page, you will be find an option called 'Tracking

When you tap on Tracking, the first thing you will see is " Allow Apps to Request to track" option.

Beside the option, you will find a toggle button next to the Allow Apps to track option

On the same page, you will also find the list of apps that are tracking you.

So you will have the option to prohibit all apps from tracking you if you turn off the Allow Apps to track toggle. "Apps that have asked for permission to track your activity with an identifier will appear here," the note below the toggle button says."Tracking activity is blocked by apps you've denied access to."

You can also individually turn off the toggle for apps that you do not want them to track you.