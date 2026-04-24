Kolkata cyber police raid piracy app ‘Vedu’ after JioStar complaint; devices seized

The Cyber Crime Police in Kolkata have reportedly carried out a raid against an illegal streaming application “Vedu”, following a complaint by JioStar, in a crackdown on app-based digital piracy.

According to an FIR registered at the Kolkata Police Cyber Police Station, the accused had allegedly developed and operated the “Vedu” application to illegally host, stream and distribute copyrighted content without authorisation.

Advertisement

The platform reportedly offered films, web series and live sports content, including programming linked to JioStar platforms.

During the raid, authorities reportedly seized digital equipment used in the piracy setup, including a laptop, two mobile phones, a router and a modem..

The FIR further noted that the application was allegedly generating revenue through in-app advertising networks, monetising the distribution of copyrighted content.

Following the enforcement action, the “Vedu” application is reportedly offline and non-functional, disrupting access to the service.

The case has been registered under provisions of the Copyright Act, 1957, the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and remains under investigation.

