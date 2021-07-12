Maxima launches Max Pro X4 budget smartwatch at Rs 3799, to be available during Amazon Prime Day sale

Maxima is slated to launch an Amazon Exclusive smartwatch Max Pro X4 during Prime Day July 18, 2021. Prime Day, exclusive for Prime members, will go live in India on July 26, 2021. The X4 features a 1.3" TFT IPS full-touch round active display with an ultra-bright screen topping 380 Nits for an enhanced viewing experience, giving it a contemporary look and feel. The smartwatch will be available in three colour variants and will be introduced with a premium quality strap. The company notes that the X4 has been crafted to meet the expectations of the customers in challenging times and after considering the aspirations of Millennials and Generation Z.

The Max Pro X4 smartwatch is priced at Rs 3799 and is equipped with a Realtek chipset for high-end performance and responsive touch. It consists of LC 11 heart rate monitor that will give users accurate SpO2 readings and has a battery life that will give up to 15 days run time. The Max Pro X4 also boasts features like 10 functional sport modes, configurable watch faces, call alerts, social-media notifications amongst others. The smartwatch has an IP68 certification making it dust and water-resistant.

Manjot Purewal, Managing Partner of Maxima Watches said, "We are so excited to announce the launch of this latest and most advanced smartwatch in association with Amazon India. Our underlying endeavour through the development of the X4 was to build a product with truly smart functionalities, effortless style, and performance that surpasses all expectations. I am confident that we have achieved this and look forward to our exclusive introduction through Amazon India".

Max Pro X4 can be linked to the upgraded and improved Coolwear App is compatible with Android versions 5.0 and up, as well as iOS versions 9.0 and above. X4 will be available in black, blue, and gray variants with both silicone PU and mesh strap.

Amazon Prime Day sale is set to go live in India on July 26. The sale would start at 12 am and would continue till July 27 midnight. The two-day sale is exclusively available for Prime members. Amazon holds the Prime Day sale to gain new subscribers and attract more subscribers. Amazon will be offering deals on discounts on categories, including Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, TVs, Appliances, Amazon Devices, Fashion & Beauty, Home & Kitchen, Furniture.

You can buy the Amazon Prime membership in India for Rs 999 per year. However, if you do not want to spend so much at a time, you can opt for the monthly plan which is priced at Rs 129 or pay Rs 329 for three months. Prime membership not only helps you to get access to Prime Day sales, but it will also let users enjoy free, fast delivery, unlimited video, ad-free music, exclusive deals, free in-game content on popular mobile games, and more. Users aged between 18 and 24 years, get a special youth offer on Prime memberships.



