Microsoft Surface Duo may get triple screen design, hints new patent

Microsoft came out with Surface Duo, its dual-screen smartphone, back in September this year. The device builds on the company's vision that came into being with its previous iteration, the Surface Duo. The idea is to have two large displays instead of one, both joined together through a hinge. However, a new patent suggests that Microsoft may be looking to add yet another screen to this mix.

A new patent filed by Microsoft in the US shows a new smartphone design that features a total of three displays. Just as we see on the Surface Duo 2, the displays are arranged in a collapsible format and can be folded to house inside a single smartphone form. This is done through a total of two hinges between the screens.

For those who are not aware of the Surface Duo 2, know that the smartphone by Microsoft is still similar in design, without the added display. As of now, it sports two displays with one hinge in between. While this gives practically enough display area when the Surface Duo 2 is unfolded and in use, the collapsible format poses a problem when the device is folded.

As and when you take it out of the pocket or basically use it without unfolding, there is no display area left for you to interact because both the displays fold to the inside. For using any of these, you will have to open or unfold the phone. This makes the Surface Duo 2 completely useless for single-handed operations, or basically, when it is used as a regular smartphone.

Microsoft patented schematics for a triple-screen smartphone (Image: US Patent and Trademark Office)

The new patent, first spotted by Patently Apple, means to solve that. Published on December 23, the patent by Microsoft shows a schematic diagram of how the triple-screen smartphone could work. As displayed in the image, the proposed device by Microsoft may feature three displays connected through two hinges in the middle. The phone will open up as a piece of folded paper to turn into one large display.

Two of the displays will understandably fold onto themselves, just like what we see on the Surface Duo 2. The third display will be hinged to the opposite end of the second display, and one folded, will easily sit on top of the smartphone for easy use while the phone is still completely folded.

Once a user unfolds the yet-to-come Surface phone, all three displays will line up, much like what we have seen on some extendable birthday cards.

Such a phone might turn out to be a game-changer for the foldable smartphone market. Of course, it will be way different from what other foldable phones look like. Though if it manages to provide a seamless and creaseless foldable display experience, it won't take much time for other OEMs to adopt the technology as well.