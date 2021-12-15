MIUI 13 features leak hint at small widgets, sidebar, infinity scroll and more

The latest iteration of Xiaomi's custom ROM, the MIUI 13 is expected to be unveiled later this month alongside Xiaomi's flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 12. This new iteration of the custom ROM will be the sequel to the MIUI 12.

The MIUI 13 official logo has now leaked. While this is hardly special news, it's the first official image from MIUI 13, as it comes from a signed MIUI 13 app. The same app also reveals the MIUI 13 welcome page, with the logo taking center stage and a "Welcome to MIUI 13" message right after.

The report further states that both stable and beta builds for MIUI 13 will be introduced on the very same day, which is something that hasn't happened since MIUI 11. Xiaomi has actually been internally testing stable builds of MIUI 13 for a few recent high-end devices for around a month, so it makes sense that they would be rolled out for all now.

The leaks related to MIUI 13 were discovered by the team at Xiaomi UI, who dug up even more about the upcoming update, videos that show off some new features, also discovered in Xiaomi apps that were updated in preparation for the announcement.

According to the leaks, the new Infinity Scroll feature loops the home screen panes, that is when you get to the last one, the next swipe takes you back to #1. Also, small widgets are now available. They were introduced in MIUI 12.5 beta, but haven't been enabled in a stable release yet.

The Video Toolbox feature that started as Video Toolbox is now renamed to Smart Toolbox. Now, it is again renamed and is likely called Sidebar. One of the screenshots also shows how this feature appears on MIUI 13.

This year, Xiaomi has been doing some rebranding work and updating its product lineup by dropping Mi from the names of its premium offerings. With MIUI 13, these devices will look like completely new offerings.

Currently, it is unclear when MIUI 13 will launch globally. For reference, flagship smartphones started receiving MIUI 12 globally about a month after their Chinese counterparts. If that holds true for MIUI 13, the likes of the Mi 11 should be eligible for the OS upgrade in late January outside China.

Xiaomi founder Lei Jun has shed some light on the timing of the launch of a fresh user interface for the company's smartphones. According to him, MIUI 13; which will bring a lot of changes to the experience of interacting with Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO smartphones; will be available before the end of this year.