New MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models with mini LED said to be now under volume production

Apple is expected to introduce its new MacBook Pro sometime in September to November this year. Building on the earlier speculations suggesting this, a new report claims that the next MacBook model by Apple has already entered production.

For those unaware, a new MacBook Pro model is highly anticipated at this point among laptop enthusiasts. From what has been suggested so far, Apple will bring a substantial redesign to the MacBook Pro series this time, with slimmer bezels than before and a new squared-off look.

Several other changes have also been hinted at. The loss of the iconic touch-bar of the series is a big one, which will now make way for physical keys. Other than that, the new MacBook Pro will feature Apple's new M1X chipset along with up to 64GB of RAM. Some neural engine enhancements are also expected for processing complex machine-learning tasks.

A new report by Digitimes Asia now suggests that Apple has started volume production for the new MacBook Pro models. Citing supply chain sources, the report claims that the monthly shipments of the new MacBook Pro are expected to be 6 lakh to 8 lakh units during the period of August to November.

Note that the report mentions both models of the new MacBook Pro to have entered production. As pointed out by 9to5Mac, these would be the 14-inch and the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Both sporting backlit mini LED displays.

The new report is in line with earlier updates on the upcoming MacBook Pros shared by Apple analysts. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman confirmed late last month that the new MacBook Pro would be available sometime between September and November. Gurman had hinted that Apple would start with the production of the units in the ongoing third quarter.

Apple's new MacBooks were originally supposed to launch way earlier this year. Unfortunately, the production got delayed due to complications around the new mini-LED display.

All the developments now point at the September to November launch timeline for Apple's new Macs. With much on offer for both existing MacBook users as well as those seeking a new Apple MacBook, the next MacBook Pro variant is sure to arrive amidst much anticipation in Apple's global markets.