When will 5G services launch in India?

Have a 5G phone but don't know when you will be able to put your phone's capability to the best use? Worry no more as India could get 5G services as early as this year. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has confirmed that 5G services will launch in India in 2022. The DoT has also revealed that the 5G services will be made available in 13 Indian cities in the beginning. It will then be rolled out in remaining cities.

"Costing Rs 224 crore, the project is likely to be completed by December 31, 2021, paving the way for end-to-end testing of 5G User Equipments (UEs) and network equipment by 5G stakeholders developing 5G products/services/use cases, including indigenous start-ups, SMEs, Academia and Industry in the country," DoT said in an official statement.

The telecommunications department said that the 13 cities that will get 5G services include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Delhi, and Mumbai.

When will 5G services be rolled out in India?

The DoT had previously said that it would complete the 5G project by December 31, 2021. Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had announced that the government is expected to hold the auction of the 5G spectrum, including airwaves, in early June. Post the auction, the government may finally start rolling out 5G services to people in the 13 cities in August and September this year.

Which telecom operator will roll out 5G services first?

The DoT has not revealed which telecom operator among Jio, Vodafone and Airtel will roll out the 5G services first. However, all the three telecom operators are expected to launch their 5G services around the same time. As per reports, Jio, Airtel and even Vodafone have already set up their trial sites in the 13 cities that are expected to get 5G services. As per reports, Airtel and Jio have claimed to be the first operators to roll out 5G services in India.

Airtel's Bharti Mittal has confirmed that the company's 5G network is ready and it will roll out soon after the auction is completed. "Yes, you'll get faster speeds but they will be there. There is a desire of the government to start 5G soon, right? As soon as the recommendations come and auctions happen, within months I would say you will have early 5G networks coming up and Airtel has been getting ready for the same," Mittal had told ET Telecom in an interview.

Jio, on the other hand, said that it has completed 5G coverage planning for over 1000 top cities across the country. The telecom company has said that it plans to roll out 5G in India in phases.

"5G coverage planning has been completed for 1,000 top cities across the country. Jio has been doing trials on advanced use cases across Healthcare and Industrial Automation on its 5G network," said Jio Platforms.