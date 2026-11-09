PT Usha complains against former archer Dola Banerjee over WhatsApp campaign for SOM polls

What Usha's complaint says

In her complaint, Usha objected to a WhatsApp message circulated through an account bearing Banerjee's name. The message sought support for the 'New Bharat Panel' and specifically asked voters to elect four named candidates, along with their ballot serial numbers and roll numbers.

Usha said the circulation of the message amounted to targeted solicitation of votes through social media and appeared to fall under Clause 1.9 of the Model Code of Conduct.

The clause, issued on October 30, states that the promotion of a candidate shall exclude any form of publicity, including the use of new media or social networks.

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Usha cites election code

Usha also referred to Clauses 1.2 and 1.3 of the Model Code of Conduct in her complaint.

These clauses require candidates to conduct their campaigns fairly, with dignity and moderation, and show due respect to other candidates.

The IOA president has urged the election authorities to examine the WhatsApp communication and establish the circumstances under which it was created and circulated.

She has also sought an explanation from the concerned persons.

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Seeks action before polling

Usha has asked the election authorities to take appropriate action under the applicable election rules if a violation is established.

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She has also sought directions to ensure a level playing field for all candidates in the election.

With polling scheduled from 9 am to 5 pm on November 9, Usha has sought urgent intervention and a decision before the commencement of voting.

A screenshot of the WhatsApp message and a copy of the Model Code of Conduct were enclosed with the complaint.