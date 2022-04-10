Your phone's colour reveals a lot about your personality, research claims

Do you also put in a lot of thought before deciding on the colour of the smartphone? Well, the colour of your phone is a reflection of your personality. Most people, who do not look at smartphones as anything beyond a mere device, often opt for the basic black and white colours that every smartphone comes in. However, there are a lot of people who like colourful phones and that is the reason why the smartphone brands these days are coming up with different colours.

Color psychologist Mathew explained in a blog post how a person's phone colour reveals a lot about his personality. Here is what each colour means.

White

As per Mathew, if your phone's colour is white, you are most likely a cleanliness freak. People who have a white coloured phone may be non-judgmental, open about things and have high standards. "White is associated with simplicity, which could suggest that's what the owner is looking for," he stated.

Black

Black colour is preferred by a lot of users because it is the safest colour and almost all smartphones look stylish in black. Also, with black, you might not have to worry a lot about fingerprints and smudges because the black colour hides all of that pretty well. Mathew says that people who pick black have attributes such as sophistication, professionalism, power and elegance. It also suggests that someone is looking for a phone with no internet in self expression.

"Choosing black may also be a desire for privacy and to be unseen, it could be a strong indicator of survival instincts at play," he said.

Blue

Blue is another most preferred colour on smartphones, after black. The blue-coloured iPhone reeks of elegance and everything posh. Mathew notes in his blog that people who buy blue coloured phones are reserved, calm and not looking for attention. The colour is also associated with in-depth thinking, being careful, thinking before acting, being efficient and conservative. These are some of the personality traits that a person with a blue-coloured phone embodies.

"Blue is rarer for a phone color than black or white, which could suggest a desire to be unique, and an expression of their taste. If it's a dark blue phone it would suggest they were not looking for attention and they may have some creative talents or tendencies," he noted.

Red

Although Red is not everyone's cup of tea, iPhone's Product Red colour variant found a lot of takers. The red colour has associations with physical energy, competitiveness, lust, impulsiveness and aggressiveness. It is also preferred by people who seek attention and have an outgoing personality. They are likely to be more expressive as people and do not give two hoots about what other people think about it.

Gold

Gold has its associations with wealth, status-seeking, generous and materialistic, as per Mathew. Someone who has a gold coloured phone is likely to be conscious of his social status. They want people to know how successful they are financially and have a special liking towards luxurious things.