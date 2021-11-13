Annaatthe box office collection Day 9: Rajinikanth-starrer holds steady; fastest film to cross Rs 200 cr-mark

Superstar Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe continues to rock the box office in the second week of its release. The film had entered the Rs 200 crore club last week and is still going strong. Annaatthe also became the fastest film to cross the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office.

Over the past couple of days, the Chennai and Tamil Nadu box office collection of the film witnessed a huge slump due to heavy rains and floods in the region. However, Annaatthe ticket sales have picked up since yesterday, November 12.

According to box office analyst Monobala Vijayabalan, Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe collected Rs 4.05 crore at the worldwide box office on the first day of its second week of release. The film has minted Rs 206.52 crore at the worldwide box office so far.

#Annaatthe WW Box Office



Week 1 - ₹ 202.47 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 4.05 cr

Total - ₹ 206.52 cr#Rajinikanth #KeerthySuresh #Nayanthara — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 12, 2021

"After a few rainy days, superstar #Rajinikanth's #Annaatthe witnesses GROWTH at box office today (sic)." wrote Vijayabalan in another tweet.

After a few rainy days, superstar #Rajinikanth's #Annaatthe witnesses GROWTH at box office today. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 12, 2021

Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe had hit the screens across the globe on November 4, on the occasion of Diwali. Rajinikanth-Keerthy Suresh-starrer is the first big-budget film to release in theatres post the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Annaatthe had received mixed reviews from the critics and audience upon its release. The film has been written and directed by Siruthai Siva. It features Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Keerthy plays the role of Rajinikanth's sister, while Nayanthara is seen as his lady love.

The film has been produced by Sun Pictures and its music has been scored by D Immam.

